Secret FBI recordings show former judge tampering with another witness

Former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland was secretly recorded by the FBI for a second time during an on-going public corruption investigation. Prosecutors have charged him with tampering with a witness and destroying evidence.

The latest recording was played in federal court Tuesday as prosecutors pushed for Moreland to be taken back into custody.



The recordings were made in February of this year.

The FBI wired an informant, Nan Casey, who used to work side-by-side with Moreland when he was running the drug court.

Nan Casey admitted to the FBI she pocketed thousands of dollars in cash that she collected from people in drug and alcohol treatment.

Casey told the FBI that she gave half of the money to Casey Moreland, leaving it in a plain, white envelope on his desk in the courthouse. She said they often took in $8,000 a month.



Moreland didn't know Nan Casey was wired when they had lunch together on February 9th of this year.

“If this comes out, I'll - my life's gonna be destroyed," Nan Casey told Moreland on the recording.

"There's no way it'll come out," Moreland responded. "Unless you say something."

Nan Casey told Moreland she had been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury. She asked him how he wanted her to explain why the receipt book is missing.

An FBI agent testified that Nan Casey admitted tearing the receipt book into pieces and putting it in the dumpster behind the treatment center.

"And of course there's going to be that glaring hole about the receipt book," Nan Casey said to Moreland during the recorded meeting. "And that, you know, was destroyed last year. What am I going to say about that?"

"Well, if it's lost, it's lost," Moreland answered. "If it's gone, it's gone."

The former judge then suggested a series of stories she might tell the grand jury about what happened to the cash; writing in a follow-up text message to Casey.

"Some of the cash may have went along with helping clients here and there," Moreland wrote.

"Is that what I should say?" Casey replied.

Moreland followed up with a phone call on Feb. 14, asking her how the grand jury went.

Casey told him she admitted everything and even told them about the lockbox they had used to exchange money in the courthouse parking garage.

"They know all of it now," Casey told Moreland in that recorded phone call. "I couldn't lie."

“Alright," Moreland answered after a long silence.

A federal judge ruled that Moreland should stay in custody since this was the second time the FBI recorded him trying to tamper with a witness.

As we have previously reported, Moreland was arrested and jailed last year after the FBI said he tried to bribe his former lover and frame her with a phony drug charge. He had been free on bond.

On Tuesday, Federal Judge Joe Brown ordered Moreland to be held until his trial in mid-June.

“He clearly knew this was a witness in an investigation," Judge Brown said. "There is evidence of obstruction previously. There is a likelihood another crime might be committed while on release."

