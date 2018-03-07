Metro Police Gang Unit arrests murder suspect

Metro Police confirmed Wednesday evening that their Gang Unit arrested Jonathan Chatman, 20, at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike. Chatman is being charged in the shooting death of Charlie Brown Jr. that occurred February 24 near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Alameda Street.

Chatman's co-defendant, Tamarrius Portis, 20, was arrested Friday night after a foot chase with officers downtown.

North Precinct Detective Jason Frank led the investigation that determined Portis and Chatman as the men allegedly responsible for Brown's death.

