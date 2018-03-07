Clarksville police seek help in nightclub shooting investigation

Clarksville Police are asking the public for any information relating to a shooting that happened on February 24, 2018 around 2:20 a.m.

Police arrived to Allure Bar and Grill at 2150 Ft. Campbell Blvd, and the scene was already clear. Witnesses told police that a large fight broke out inside the bar and eventually spilled outside. Gunshots were heard outside. Police say a 24-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his shoulder.

The victim was taken to Tennova Hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. He was treated at Tennova and released. Police say the injury was not serious.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the lead investigator Detective Parrish at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.