Police: Shooting did not happen on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

After an investigation, authorities have determined there was not a shooting on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.

Police units responded to the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Broadway.

As quickly as officers descended on the scene, they left. 

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officials cannot find a record that they received a call about shots being fired.

