Police investigate possible shooting on Lower Broadway - WSMV News 4

Police investigate possible shooting on Lower Broadway

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police units are responding to a possible shooting on 3rd Avenue and Broadway downtown. 

It is unclear what happened or how many were injured. 

As quickly as officers descended on the scene, they left. 

We are still waiting for police to give more details on the incident, but it appears no one was injured. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.