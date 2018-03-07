Looking toward the August special election: Who's in and who's out?

Mayor David Briley has five months before a new name could potentially take over as mayor of Nashville.

The job officially opened Wednesday even though Mayor Briley took over the duties. Anyone who does decide to run has a tight campaign to finance and run before the special election in August.

“It’s a big election anyway because it will be the primary for our U.S. Senators, Governor’s race,” said Jeff Roberts, the Davidson County Election Commission administrator.

Roberts said anyone who wants to run for Mayor has to get a petition with 25 registered voter signatures and establish a treasurer. Those candidates also have a campaign and financing challenge before the August 2 election.

“I think individuals who are prepared to take on the challenge of being Mayor in Nashville probably have the fortitude and the network behind them that they can pull that off,” said Roberts.

Metro Councilwoman Erica Gilmore is likely to run. Roberts told News4 she already established a treasurer to get her name on the ballot.

Among those not running for the office include Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk and House Speaker Beth Harwell who is running for governor. Former 2015 candidate Howard Gentry won’t run because he’s running for re-election as criminal court clerk, and Sheriff Daron Hall is also out as he is also running for re-election.

Former mayoral candidate Jeremy Kane told News4 he won’t be running in the special election. Kane sent this statement: “My wife and I have been overwhelmed by those encouraging me to run and offering their support, but now is not the time to rush into a decision or focus on anything but doing what we can to help Nashville come together and move forward. There will be time for politics and I'll leave that to others to pursue at the moment. For right now, I'm focused on supporting our leaders through this transition."

Other contenders could include former 2015 candidates Bill Freeman, David Fox, Linda Eskind Rebrovick, Charles Robert Bone or Stuart McWhorter. None of them returned calls and messages from News4 by deadline.

Mayor Briley has not yet submitted for the position. Anyone who wants to file the paperwork to get on the ballot has until April 5.

