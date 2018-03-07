Nashville man charged with vehicular homicide for October crash that killed cab driver

Metro Police announced that Dallas Wayne Hendrix, 30, of Nashville, surrendered Wednesday on a vehicular homicide indictment for the October 2017 crash that killed Hizkias Woldegabriel, a cab driver.

Hendrix also faces reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle and aggravated assault charges. He was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

Police say the investigation showed that Hendrix hit Woldegabriel's NashVegas cab while it was stopped at a red light, killing Woldegabriel. A passenger in the cab was injured, along with Hendrix and a passenger in his vehicle.

