Neighbors voice concerns over proposal for Monroe Harding site

A debate is underway over the future of a historic 20-acre site. The Monroe Harding non-profit is moving. Their board is leaning toward one proposal on what to do with the land, but many neighbors are ready to fight it.
"I'm very concerned about what comes next for Monroe Harding," said Kathleen Ervin, a neighbor down the road. "What's going to happen with that one last green track in the Green Hills area? Every day, every morning, I love going by Monroe Harding's property. The historic nature of the land, the incredible green space, it's a beautiful space in our neighborhood."
Since the 1930s, Monroe Harding's served foster children at the location at Glendale Lane. As they move, the developer proposal their board likes best would put 31 luxury homes in the space.
"There are 200 trees and 20 acres of land that are going to be forever impacted," said Ervin.
Ervin's concerns don't end there. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Browns Creek flooded her home last year.
"In one night, we all watched our property value decrease," she said.
Ervin fears more development will only make flooding worse.
"It's going to flood my house," she said. "It's not going to be if. It's going to be when. I think its going to forever impact our neighborhood negatively."
Monroe Harding board member John Bryant told News 4 detention basins are among the plans to meet metro's storm water regulations. He said seven to eight acres of land will remain undisturbed while the developer will maintain as many trees as possible. Bryant said this is the proposal that will bring the best value to Monroe Harding and the children it serves going forward.
Councilman Russ Pulley said Monroe Harding's neighbors are largely opposed to the proposal. He said he previously hoped the area could be a park, but the city wasn't in the position to buy it. Pulley said many neighbors now join him in wishing Monroe Harding would sell to a school so they could keep existing buildings including one there since the 1930s. The building is not on the registry of historic places. Pulley said he's hoping to meet with leaders of Monroe Harding to negotiate and try to find a resolution.
Bryant with the Monroe Harding board said the one building that could be considered historic would require substantial renovation at substantial expense for whatever took over the property next. He said the other buildings on the property lack any historic significance.
"There are so many children who could be helped or benefited by that property," said Ervin. "It's a shame to think our history, our green space, 200 nature trees and the flood plain is going to be impacted by this."
The proposal will go in front of the Planning Department on March 22.
