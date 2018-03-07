Accused of deceiving the sick and uninsured, CEO pleads guilty

Mayor David Briley has five months before a new name could potentially take over as mayor of Nashville. The job officially opened Wednesday even though Mayor Briley took over the duties. Anyone who does decide to run has a tight campaign to finance and run before the special election in August.More >>
Mayor David Briley has five months before a new name could potentially take over as mayor of Nashville. The job officially opened Wednesday even though Mayor Briley took over the duties. Anyone who does decide to run has a tight campaign to finance and run before the special election in August.More >>
Nine years after News4 I-Team hidden cameras captured managers in a south Nashville company using scare tactics against desperate people in need of health insurance, the CEO of the business pleaded guilty to two crimes in federal court.More >>
Nine years after News4 I-Team hidden cameras captured managers in a south Nashville company using scare tactics against desperate people in need of health insurance, the CEO of the business pleaded guilty to two crimes in federal court.More >>
A debate is underway over the future of a historic 20-acre site. The Monroe Harding non-profit is moving. Their board is leaning toward one proposal on what to do with the land, but many neighbors are ready to fight it.More >>
A debate is underway over the future of a historic 20-acre site. The Monroe Harding non-profit is moving. Their board is leaning toward one proposal on what to do with the land, but many neighbors are ready to fight it.More >>
Metro Police announced that Dallas Wayne Hendrix, 43, of Nashville, surrendered Wednesday on a vehicular homicide indictment for the October 2017 crash that killed Hizkias Woldegabriel, a cab driver.More >>
Metro Police announced that Dallas Wayne Hendrix, 43, of Nashville, surrendered Wednesday on a vehicular homicide indictment for the October 2017 crash that killed Hizkias Woldegabriel, a cab driver.More >>
Police said four people were injured Wednesday in two separate knife attacks about 30 minutes apart in central Vienna, Austria.More >>
Police said four people were injured Wednesday in two separate knife attacks about 30 minutes apart in central Vienna, Austria.More >>
When a loved one is having a heart attack, seconds count. However, it may take minutes for first responders to arrive. In Putnam County, a new app alerts people trained in CPR that someone nearby is suffering from cardiac arrest.More >>
When a loved one is having a heart attack, seconds count. However, it may take minutes for first responders to arrive. In Putnam County, a new app alerts people trained in CPR that someone nearby is suffering from cardiac arrest.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general says the state constitution doesn't exempt whiskey barrels from property taxes.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general says the state constitution doesn't exempt whiskey barrels from property taxes.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed his car into two police cruisers before taking off.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed his car into two police cruisers before taking off.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.More >>
We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.More >>
What prompted the sudden resignation of the mayor and her former bodyguard, as well as their guilty pleas to felony theft charges today? The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been working his sources for the answers.More >>
What prompted the sudden resignation of the mayor and her former bodyguard, as well as their guilty pleas to felony theft charges today? The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been working his sources for the answers.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
The millennial generation goes way back.More >>
The millennial generation goes way back.More >>
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >>
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.More >>