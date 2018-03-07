TN lawmakers decline Las Vegas shooting survivors testimony against bump stocks

History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
Austrian police said at least three people were injured in a knife attack Wednesday on the streets of Vienna, with the attacker possibly injuring a fourth nearby.More >>
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general says the state constitution doesn't exempt whiskey barrels from property taxes.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed his car into two police cruisers before taking off.More >>
THP confirmed at least one person died in a crash involving a dump truck in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 231 North near Atkinson Road just after 3 p.m.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.More >>
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Until Tuesday, Sheri Weiner was serving as the Metro Council member for District 22.More >>
When a loved one is having a heart attack, seconds count. However, it may take minutes for first responders to arrive. In Putnam County, a new app alerts people trained in CPR that someone nearby is suffering from cardiac arrest.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
Jesse Reed's vehicle was found submerged near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock. The vehicle was recovered around noon Tuesday.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.More >>
What prompted the sudden resignation of the mayor and her former bodyguard, as well as their guilty pleas to felony theft charges today? The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been working his sources for the answers.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >>
The millennial generation goes way back.More >>
