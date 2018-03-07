Jack Daniel's pushes for barrel-exemption legislation to combat tariffs

History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
Austrian police said at least three people were injured in a knife attack Wednesday on the streets of Vienna, with the attacker possibly injuring a fourth nearby.
A Tennessee legislative panel has declined to let two Las Vegas concert shooting survivors testify after Republican lawmakers delayed Democratic legislation to ban the device used in the massacre.
Tennessee's attorney general says the state constitution doesn't exempt whiskey barrels from property taxes.
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed his car into two police cruisers before taking off.
THP confirmed at least one person died in a crash involving a dump truck in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 231 North near Atkinson Road just after 3 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim shot by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Robertson County on Tuesday night.
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.
Until Tuesday, Sheri Weiner was serving as the Metro Council member for District 22.
When a loved one is having a heart attack, seconds count. However, it may take minutes for first responders to arrive. In Putnam County, a new app alerts people trained in CPR that someone nearby is suffering from cardiac arrest.
