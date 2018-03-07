Officials confirm at least one dead in Lebanon crash - WSMV News 4

Officials confirm at least one dead in Lebanon crash

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

THP confirmed at least one person died in a crash involving a dump truck in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Highway 231 North near Atkinson Road just after 3 p.m.

Both directions of the roadway are closed while officials investigate the crash. 

The roadway is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m. Until then, officials are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Stay with News4 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.