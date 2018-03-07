Officials confirm at least one dead in Lebanon crash

THP confirmed at least one person died in a crash involving a dump truck in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Highway 231 North near Atkinson Road just after 3 p.m.

The crash is going to be involving a dump truck vs a passenger vehicle. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 7, 2018

#THPTrafficAlert we just arrived on the of a scene of a fatal crash Hwy 231 S & Adkinson Rd in Wilson Co. Expect delays in the area while we conduct the investigation. @TNHighwayPatrol @TNDeptofSafety @myTDOT @SchulteTDOT — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 7, 2018

Both directions of the roadway are closed while officials investigate the crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m. Until then, officials are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

