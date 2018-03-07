2 police cars rammed in North Nashville

Two police cars were rammed by a suspect on Buena Vista Pike on Wednesday. (WSMV)

Police are looking for a suspect who crashed his car into two police cruisers before taking off.

The crash occurred at 5227 Buena Vista Pike in north Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one person has been taken into custody who was circling the area in a different car. He also sped away when police tried to stop him.

The driver took off on foot. Police have used K9s through the area searching for the suspect.

Police have not said why they were attempting to stop the suspect.

