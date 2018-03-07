New Nashville vice mayor discusses moving forward after scandal

David Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.

Nashville not only has a new mayor but also a new vice mayor following Megan Barry's resignation.

Until Tuesday, Sheri Weiner was serving as the Metro Council member for District 22.

News 4 spoke with Weiner one-on-one to find out what she thinks it will take for Nashville to move forward.

Weiner called Tuesday's events sobering and sad, but she emphasizes that Mayor David Briley is absolutely the right person to lead us through this transition.

"You can't dwell on the negative because you don't get anywhere. We just gotta make the best out of what we have. I used to tell my kids 'when you have lemons, you make lemonade,'" Weiner said.

News 4 asked Weiner what she thought about the special committee's vote in favor of hiring an outside law firm to investigate Barry's affair. Weiner did not give an opinion, instead pointing out that the full council still has an opportunity to make a final decision.

