PulsePoint app aids first responders in Putnam County

The PulsePoint app allows people to immediately respond if they are within a quarter of a mile of someone suffering a heart attack, and notifies them of the locations of AEDs

When a loved one is having a heart attack, seconds count. However, it may take minutes for first responders to arrive.

In Putnam County, a new app alerts people trained in CPR that someone nearby is suffering from cardiac arrest. They then can start the CPR process until responders arrive.

In the Putnam County 911 Center, they receive about six to eight cardiac calls a day.

“This (PulsePoint) app allows them to immediately respond if they're within a quarter of a mile, and notifies them of the locations of AEDs,” Putnam County 911 director Mike Thompson explains.

Putnam County is large, making up 401 square miles with 75,000 people living in it.

The idea is, the PulsePoint app can help aid response times, by adding strength in numbers.

“There are obviously more folks trained in CPR than there are responders,” said Thompson.

Anyone with a smartphone can download the app.

City councilman Dr. Chuck Womack helped bring PulsePoint to Putnam County, after seeing a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“They found that they increased bystanders working CPR on people suffering cardiac arrest from 40 percent to 60 percent,” said Womack.

After users download the PulsePoint app, they get notifications about different medical emergencies taking place across Putnam County. There is also an information tab on the side that offers a refresher course on how to perform CPR, as well has how to use an AED.

“It has a metronome to show you how to do (chest compressions) so many times a minute,” said Womack. “But mainly it gets you there to start doing CPR to keep the brain alive, until someone with a defibrillator can arrive and shock the patient.”

Thompson said, “When someone goes into cardiac arrest, permanent brain damage can occur in four to six minutes.”

The app only notifies citizen responders of cardiac arrests in public places. However, there is a version of the app that allows trained and verified first responders that shows cardiac arrests at local residences.

The PulsePoint app not only works just in Putnam County, but anywhere in the nation that subscribes to the app. If you are in that city or county, you will get notifications.

Anyone who is CPR trained is encouraged to download the app today. The hope is to get at least 5,000 people to download PulsePoint in Putnam County.

To do so, click here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.