David Briley signs first legislation as mayor of Nashville

David Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.

Mayor David Briley started his first full day in office on Wednesday. (WSMV)

Mayor David Briley is entering his first full day as the city's leader on the heels of a historic turn of events.

On Wednesday morning, Briley signed the legislation that the Metro Council passed at Tuesday night's meeting.

Later in the day, Briley will be meeting with his staff and getting everyone up to speed.

