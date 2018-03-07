David Briley signs first legislation as mayor of Nashville - WSMV News 4

David Briley signs first legislation as mayor of Nashville

Mayor David Briley started his first full day in office on Wednesday. (WSMV) Mayor David Briley started his first full day in office on Wednesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Mayor David Briley is entering his first full day as the city's leader on the heels of a historic turn of events.

On Wednesday morning, Briley signed the legislation that the Metro Council passed at Tuesday night's meeting.

Later in the day, Briley will be meeting with his staff and getting everyone up to speed.

