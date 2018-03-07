Commission to discuss adding mayor's race to election ballot - WSMV News 4

Davidson County Election Commission to discuss adding mayor's race to election ballot

The Davidson County Election Commission has set the date for a "special called" meeting this Friday.

Part of the meeting's agenda is to add the mayor's race to the Aug. 2 election ballot.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Metro Southeast Building on Murfreesboro Pike.

