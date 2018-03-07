Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

Tionna Thomas, 25, is wanted on several charges. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Police are looking for a woman who may have information in connection with a homicide investigation.

Tiona Thomas, 25, is also wanted for vandalism, aggravated burglary and violation of probation.

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to call 911.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5195, or the tipline at 931-645-8477.

Information can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

