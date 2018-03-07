Judge recuses himself from Tennessee school rape lawsuits

A federal judge has recused himself from two rape lawsuits against a Tennessee high school, citing a law that deals with impartiality.More >>
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More >>
According to the results, 34,423 people call La Vergne home, which is up 6 percent from 2010.More >>
The Metro Board of Ethical Conduct has voted to proceed with a hearing for an ethical complaint filed against former Mayor Megan Barry.More >>
Before the Predators hit the ice Tuesday night, the team helped a soldier surprise his family.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kentucky to promote the Republican tax overhaul, which is shaping up as a key issue in this year's midterm elections.More >>
Five decades after it went missing, a south Alabama woman has found a Tennessee surgeon's ring while exploring a neighborhood with her metal detector.More >>
Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing his brother in Columbia, TN.More >>
In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed search efforts are underway.More >>
The blaze happened in the 1700 block of North Tennessee Boulevard, which is located within Cedar Park, around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
