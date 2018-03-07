La Vergne census results: Population up 6 percent from 2010

The City of La Vergne is sharing the results of its special census.

According to the results, 34,423 people call La Vergne home, which is up 6 percent from 2010.

The city says the new resident count should bring in over $233,000 in additional funding from annual state shared revenue.

City officials say they will use the money to pave streets, hire new employees and pay for new equipment and other projects as needed.

Mayor Dennis Waldron is thanking city employees and volunteers for their hard work of going door-to-door and making phone calls.

The next step will be to get the numbers certified by GNRC, which will then be submitted to the state.

The next federal census will be held in 2020.

