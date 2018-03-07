Board of Ethical Conduct to proceed with hearing for complaint filed against Megan Barry

The Metro Board of Ethical Conduct has voted to proceed with a hearing for an ethical complaint filed against former Mayor Megan Barry.

The board will specifically be investigating Sgt. Rob Forrest's excessive overtime and if his and Barry's relationship had influence over her decisions or led to any preferential treatment.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, the board has been going over the specifics of the ethical complaint.

The date of the hearing has not yet been determined.

Board has been going over specifics of the ethical complaint against Megan Barry to determine how to proceed with a hearing

RELATED DOCUMENTS: Barry criminal complaint | Barry's resignation letter | Forrest criminal complaint

