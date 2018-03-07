Man accused of fatally stabbing brother in Maury County - WSMV News 4

Man accused of fatally stabbing brother in Maury County

Posted: Updated:
Glenn Dobbins, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Glenn Dobbins, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
Williams Dobbins was found inside a home on Crestview Drive. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Williams Dobbins was found inside a home on Crestview Drive. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing his brother in Columbia, TN.

Glenn Dobbins, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

His brother, 33-year-old Williams Dobbins, was found inside a home on Crestview Drive with a stab wound around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Glenn Dobbins is being held at the Maury County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at 931-560-1670, dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900. Information can also be sent to SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man accused of fatally stabbing brother in Maury CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Maury County news

    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.