Man accused of fatally stabbing brother in Maury County

Glenn Dobbins, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing his brother in Columbia, TN.

Glenn Dobbins, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

His brother, 33-year-old Williams Dobbins, was found inside a home on Crestview Drive with a stab wound around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Glenn Dobbins is being held at the Maury County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at 931-560-1670, dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900. Information can also be sent to SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.