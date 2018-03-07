Search efforts ongoing for missing Nashville firefighter in Humphreys County

Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed has been reported missing in Humphreys County.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed search efforts are underway.

Reed's vehicle was found in the Tennessee River near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock in Waverly.

The department is asking for everyone to keep Reed's family in their thoughts and prayers.

