Search efforts ongoing for missing Nashville firefighter - WSMV News 4

Search efforts ongoing for missing Nashville firefighter in Humphreys County

Posted: Updated:
Jesse Reed is missing in Humphreys County. (Source: Nashville Fire Department) Jesse Reed is missing in Humphreys County. (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed has been reported missing in Humphreys County.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed search efforts are underway.

Reed's vehicle was found in the Tennessee River near Bluff Point Lane, which is close to Mason's Boat Dock in Waverly.

The department is asking for everyone to keep Reed's family in their thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.