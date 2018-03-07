Nashville airport adding Allegiant Air flights to 5 new cities - WSMV News 4

Nashville airport adding Allegiant Air flights to 5 new cities

Airport officials made the announcement Wednesday morning. (WSMV) Airport officials made the announcement Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
Nashville International Airport is welcoming Allegiant Air to its lineup, with several low-cost flights starting in June.

The airline will be offering flights to five new cities, including Destin and Fort Myers in Florida and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Ticket prices will start at $45. The fares are for one-way trips and can be found on the Allegiant website.

The following routes will operate twice weekly:

  • Punta Gorda / Fort Myers. FL, via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – Year-round service begins June 7
  • Destin, FL, via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – Seasonal service begins June 8
  • Myrtle Beach, SC, via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) – Seasonal service begins June 8
  • Savannah, GA / Hilton Head, SC, via Savannah Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – Seasonal service begins June 8
  • Richmond, VA, via Richmond International Airport (RIC) – Seasonal service begins June 14

"We’re very excited to welcome Nashville as the newest city to the Allegiant network,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial, in a news release. "We’re certain that Nashville travelers will welcome our brand of friendly, ultra-low-cost, nonstop service to some of their favorite getaway destinations."

