Nashville airport adding Allegiant Air, 5 new destinations

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville International Airport is welcoming Allegiant Air to its lineup.

The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.

Ticket prices will start at $45. Flights will begin this June.

The airport is scheduled to make the official announcement at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

