Family of 4 displaced by mobile home fire in Murfreesboro

A fire at a mobile home has displaced a family of four in Murfreesboro.

The blaze happened in the 1700 block of North Tennessee Boulevard, which is located within Cedar Park, around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The family of four was not injured, but their mobile home will likely be considered a total loss because of heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

Murfreesboro fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping to provide housing to the family.

