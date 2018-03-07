2 residents escape house fire in Robertson County

An investigation is underway after flames ripped through a home in Robertson County overnight.

According to Smokey Barn News, the fire happened in the 4000 block of Corbin Sneed Road in the Barren Plains area.

Officials say the fire started in the home's garage, but high winds pushed the flames into the roof of the house.

According to Smokey Barn News, a heat lamp may be to blame for sparking the blaze.

The two adults who lived in the home were able to safely escape the fire. The Red Cross is working to help them find housing.

Smokey Barn News reports that the residents had recently purchased the home.

The blaze started just before midnight Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.