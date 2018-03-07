Sen. Alexander to introduce new school safety bill

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to make sure schools across the United States have every tool they need to be safe from violence.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, announced the School Safety and Mental Health Services Approval Act on Tuesday.

The bill would help states use every federal dollar available to them for mental health and violence prevention services that they need.

"There are 100,000 public schools in the United States, and most of the responsibility for making them safer for children lies with the state and local governments and families and communities that provide 90 percent of schools’ funding," Alexander said. "But the federal government can and should help create an environment so that communities, school boards and states can create safer schools."

Alexander and five other senators plan on introducing the bill sometime this week.

Click here to watch the senator's full remarks on the bill.

