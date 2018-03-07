Predators hep soldier with special family reunion before game

The Predators helped a soldier surprise his family in a big way. (WSMV)

Before the Nashville Predators hit the ice Tuesday night, the team helped a soldier surprise his family.

U.S. Army Maj. Adam Moore led the team out of the tunnel right to where his family was waiting.

His loved ones thought they were getting a chance to high five some players, but instead, they got a special reunion.

Moore just returned from serving for several months in Afghanistan.

"I'm a huge hockey fan, so I would listen to the games every morning whenever they played, 5:30 a.m. Afghanistan time, while I'm doing my workouts," Moore said.

This week is "Ford Military Salute Week" for the Predators.

The team went on to win the game 2-0 over the Dallas Stars, setting a franchise record for nine straight consecutive wins.

