Predators help soldier with special family reunion before game - WSMV News 4

Predators help soldier with special family reunion before game

Posted: Updated:
The Predators helped a soldier surprise his family in a big way. (WSMV) The Predators helped a soldier surprise his family in a big way. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Before the Nashville Predators hit the ice Tuesday night, the team helped a soldier surprise his family.

U.S. Army Maj. Adam Moore led the team out of the tunnel right to where his family was waiting.

His loved ones thought they were getting a chance to high five some players, but instead, they got a special reunion.

Moore just returned from serving for several months in Afghanistan.

"I'm a huge hockey fan, so I would listen to the games every morning whenever they played, 5:30 a.m. Afghanistan time, while I'm doing my workouts," Moore said.

This week is "Ford Military Salute Week" for the Predators.

The team went on to win the game 2-0 over the Dallas Stars, setting a franchise record for nine straight consecutive wins.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.