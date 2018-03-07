Nashville apartment complexes offering extreme incentives to compete for renters

Apartment complexes are offering rare incentives to compete for renters in Nashville. (WSMV)

We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.

Some new complexes in Music City are changing the meaning of "luxury living."

Nashville Apartment Locators helps renters find apartments for free. They say that some complexes are now offering music studios on site stocked with instruments, putting greens on the property for golfers and even free massages and painting classes.

Some other incentives include free shuttle services to downtown and dog grooming stations on the property to get you to rent from them.

Joel Sanders, the owner of Nashville Apartment Locators, says apartments are offering more incentives than he’s ever seen.

Sanders says he wouldn’t be surprised if apartments start offering drone landing stations on their properties in the near future.

Some apartment complexes are even offering one to three months of free rent. It's helping people who typically wouldn't be able to afford a higher-end apartment downtown to make it happen.

"What somebody with a middle income would have qualified for just a few years ago, now they may qualify for a high-rise, very nice community, close to downtown," Sanders said. "It's the new standard."

This is because so many new apartments are being built, forcing the complexes to compete for renters.

Sanders says if you’re looking to make a move, signing a lease now or within a year is the best time to take advantage of these amazing deals.

However, there is a catch to all of these freebies.

"Two months free may sound like a really great deal, but if it's based on a higher rental rate, then the net effective rate may be just the same as a property that has no months free or one month free," Sanders said.

On top of the incentives, apartments are also using more expensive materials, such as quartz counter tops rather than granite. Sanders says this is becoming the new standard.

