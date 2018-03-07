Tennessee volunteers being honored this weekend

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.More >>
Volunteers from 57 Tennessee counties are being honored this weekend during the 10th annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards in Franklin.More >>
Prosecutors say a former employee of a U.S. government contractor has admitted to accepting illegal kickbacks from an Afghan trucking company between December 2012 and May 2014.More >>
Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots, Ryan Hartman scored at 5:33 of the third period and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Tuesday night for a franchise-record ninth straight victory.More >>
Police say they are looking for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint to steal beer from a gas station in south Nashville.More >>
Police are investigating a domestic violence situation that ended in gunfire in the Edgehill area.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting on I-65 North near the Gallatin-Cross Plains exit in Robertson County.More >>
Nashville's Former Mayor Megan Barry said today she was proud of her accomplishments as mayor, that's evidenced by building projects both big and small across the city. After her bombshell resignation on Tuesday, big questions remain when it comes to those accomplishments and her legacy.More >>
On March 1 around 7:05 p.m., three vehicles were burglarized at a Gold's Gym in Hendersonville.More >>
