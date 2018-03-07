Tennessee volunteers being honored this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Volunteers from 57 Tennessee counties are being honored this weekend during the 10th annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards in Franklin.

Volunteer Tennessee said in a news release that one youth and one adult volunteer were chosen from participating counties to receive the awards. The release said selections were based on the community's need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.

The awards also include business and nonprofit categories. One business and one nonprofit were selected from each of the state's three Grand Regions.

The awards will be given during a ceremony Sunday.

