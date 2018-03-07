Search ongoing for armed robber who stole beer from gas station - WSMV News 4

Police say they are looking for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint to steal beer from a gas station in south Nashville.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Pike.

The clerk told police he confronted the robber for trying to steal the beer, which is when the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened him.

According to police, the robber was driving an older model white Chevrolet Impala with black stripes along the doors.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30 with a goatee. He was wearing a blue Titans hoodie.

