Search ongoing for armed robber who stole beer from gas station

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
We all know Nashville's real estate market is crazy, but some apartments are now going to extreme lengths to get you to sign a lease.More >>
Volunteers from 57 Tennessee counties are being honored this weekend during the 10th annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards in Franklin.More >>
Prosecutors say a former employee of a U.S. government contractor has admitted to accepting illegal kickbacks from an Afghan trucking company between December 2012 and May 2014.More >>
Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots, Ryan Hartman scored at 5:33 of the third period and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Tuesday night for a franchise-record ninth straight victory.More >>
Police say they are looking for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint to steal beer from a gas station in south Nashville.More >>
Police are investigating a domestic violence situation that ended in gunfire in the Edgehill area.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting on I-65 North near the Gallatin-Cross Plains exit in Robertson County.More >>
Nashville's Former Mayor Megan Barry said today she was proud of her accomplishments as mayor, that's evidenced by building projects both big and small across the city. After her bombshell resignation on Tuesday, big questions remain when it comes to those accomplishments and her legacy.More >>
On March 1 around 7:05 p.m., three vehicles were burglarized at a Gold's Gym in Hendersonville.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
What prompted the sudden resignation of the mayor and her former bodyguard, as well as their guilty pleas to felony theft charges today? The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been working his sources for the answers.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
The millennial generation goes way back.More >>
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting on I-65 North near the Gallatin-Cross Plains exit in Robertson County.More >>
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s legacy began before she even stepped foot in the office.More >>
