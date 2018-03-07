Police: Woman shot by boyfriend during argument - WSMV News 4

Police: Woman shot by boyfriend during argument

Police are investigating a domestic violence situation that ended in gunfire in the Edgehill area.

Shots were fired at the intersection of South Street and 15th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the victim and her boyfriend were arguing when he shot her twice in the legs.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for non-critical injuries.

It's not clear if the suspect has been arrested at this time.

