Metro Council to continue investigation into Megan Barry affair

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Nashville's Former Mayor Megan Barry said today she was proud of her accomplishments as mayor, that's evidenced by building projects both big and small across the city. After her bombshell resignation on Tuesday, big questions remain when it comes to those accomplishments and her legacy.More >>
On March 1 around 7:05 p.m., three vehicles were burglarized at a Gold's Gym in Hendersonville.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting on I-65 North near the Gallatin-Cross Plains exit in Robertson County.More >>
The Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in a Clarksville subdivision on Monday evening, officials say.More >>
What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday: Metro Vice Mayor David BrileyMore >>
Today everyone was talking about former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's resignation and her guilty plea to felony theft charges from state and local leaders to country music stars and private citizens and on the streets of downtown.More >>
South precinct undercover detectives seized four guns and three pounds of marijuana after responding to a neighborhood drug complaint at 1253 1st Avenue South.More >>
Former Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher is back on home ice tonight for the first time since renouncing his retirement in January. The Preds will take on the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena in what could be their 9th-straight win.More >>
David Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s legacy began before she even stepped foot in the office.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
What prompted the sudden resignation of the mayor and her former bodyguard, as well as their guilty pleas to felony theft charges today? The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been working his sources for the answers.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
David Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >>
