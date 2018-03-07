Metro Council to continue investigation into Megan Barry affair

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Metro Council special committee voted to continue their investigation into former mayor Megan Barry's affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.

However, the special committee will only meet on an as-needed basis, meaning they will meet less frequently. The committee announced Tuesday night that they plan to meet again in about three weeks.

The committee also voted to continue in the process of hiring a law firm to aide in the investigation. As we have reported in the past, the committee has recommended hiring Butcher, Porter and Johnson, a law firm based in Memphis.

Seven council members were chosen by Vice Mayor David Briley and asked to become members of this special committee.

