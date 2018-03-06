What's next for the transit plan and Barry's other legacy projects?

Nashville's Former Mayor Megan Barry said today she was proud of her accomplishments as mayor, that's evidenced by building projects both big and small across the city.

After her bombshell resignation on Tuesday, big questions remain when it comes to those accomplishments and her legacy, including the future of her multi-billion-dollar transit plan.

"Remember what I told you were my top three priorities? Transit, transit, transit," Barry said Just 5 months ago as she unveiled her bold, highly anticipated light-rail transit plan. A major campaign for public support followed.

Now, Barry is no longer the face of Nashville and no longer leading the push for mass transit.

"I am worried, yes," said State Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville) on Tuesday. "It may well be that the transit plan suffers because of this."

Stewart worries the mayor's scandal and guilty plea will cause support for her transit plan to dwindle.

However, Nashville's new leader Mayor David Briley made it clear in his very first speech that his predecessor's transit plan is still a top priority.

"I've been behind that from the very beginning," Briley said. "It's the most important thing that's confronting our city right now, and I'm committed to working hard on that every day from now until May 1st."

Now that the mayor's scandal will no longer dominate headlines, some Council members told News4 they can get back to the real issues at hand, like promoting mass transit ahead of the May 1 referendum vote.

"I'm ready for the city, over the next several months, to concentrate on it," said District 26 Councilman Jeremy Elrod. "As folks get to know the plan and know how it benefits the city [and] how much will be investing in our future and I think it will pass in May."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.