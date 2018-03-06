3 vehicles burglarized at Hendersonville gym

On March 1 around 7:05 p.m., three vehicles were burglarized at a Gold's Gym in Hendersonville.

Police say the suspects used a sharp object to break the cars' windows and stole miscellaneous objects. According to surveillance video, one of the suspects appears to be a white female with dark, shoulder-length hair.

The suspects drove away in what looks like a dark, newer-model crossover SUV.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries is encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.