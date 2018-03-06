3 vehicles burglarized at Hendersonville gym - WSMV News 4

3 vehicles burglarized at Hendersonville gym

Posted: Updated:
(Source: HPD) (Source: HPD)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

On March 1 around 7:05 p.m., three vehicles were burglarized at a Gold's Gym in Hendersonville.

Police say the suspects used a sharp object to break the cars' windows and stole miscellaneous objects. According to surveillance video, one of the suspects appears to be a white female with dark, shoulder-length hair. 

The suspects drove away in what looks like a dark, newer-model crossover SUV.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries is encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.