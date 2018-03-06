Montgomery Co. Sheriff investigating shooting in Farmington subdivsion

The Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in a Clarksville subdivision on Monday evening, officials say.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Browning Way in the Farmington subdivision.

Officials say deputies on the scene discovered a car crashed into a residence. The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was transported to a Nashville hospital by ambulance. On Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition.

Officials say their investigation has led them to believe that the shooting was not random, but say the general public is not in danger.

Just two weeks ago, tornadoes ripped through Farmington, causing tons of damage.

