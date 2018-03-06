Locals react to news of Megan Barry's resignation, wonder what's next for big city projects

In downtown Nashville, you don't have to go far to see a project with Megan Barry's name on it, and there are scaffolds all across the city's skyline from work started during her time in office.

Today everyone was talking about former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's resignation and guilty plea to felony theft charges from state and local leaders to country music stars and private citizens and on the streets of downtown.

News4 reporter Forrest Sanders headed downtown to hear what a few locals thought about all the news.

Locals that spoke with News4 said they've been watching the growth and progress in the city and like the former mayor -- though they're waiting to hear more about her felony charges.

Regardless, they say the weeks of controversy and today's resignation have been a disappointment.

"It was good to have someone like that as mayor -- for women to be able to see that and say, 'I could be that one day,'" said Nashville resident Kevin Brown. "It happened in a city in the south. It's just a black eye on Nashville today."

"I'm very sorry -- just sorry for her family, the security guard's family, and the city that we'd have such a huge distraction like that," said Chris Dodson, another Nashvillian.

Locals are also wondering what Barry's resignation will mean for the big projects she spearheaded while in office.

Many felt bring a Major League Soccer team to Nashville will be unaffected, but they aren't so sure about her big mass-transit proposal.

What should happen with that going forward has Nashville residents split.

"I think it's something that we have to have," Brown said. "No matter what people think, Nashville's growing. There are so many people moving into the city and zero moving away from the city."

"The mass transit seems like it's awfully expensive and an awful lot of work to be done, which I'm not sure we really need," Dodson said.

Some locals told News4 they wonder what this resignation will mean for all the progress the city has made under Barry. Two of them told us they like she did in terms of city building, but they were split in their thoughts about whether she needed to resign today.

"I think it was the exact right thing to do," Brown said. "I'm so sorry for her and her family, but for the city, I think that was the very best decision that could be made..to go forward and go on where we are."

"Maybe this is a witch hunt, but we really don't know yet," Dodson said. "It just happened so fast -- going from resigning and pleading guilty and being booked all within hours, I don't think anyone can handle [it all] at this time."

Overall, both Nashvillians said they felt Barry brought a lot of positive things to the city.

"I don't know the in-depth of what's going on with the felony charges, but if you look into what I'm trying to say -- these things have happened many times before with men," Brown said.

"I was afraid from the very first time I heard it," said Dodson. "It was over for her. [It] just seemed to me there was no other route other than to just be gone, which I hate because I think she was a great mayor. It's just a sad day."

The locals said now they're just waiting to see how the city's new leader, Mayor David Briley, will continue the work started by Barry.

