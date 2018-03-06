Undercover detectives seize 3 pounds of marijuana and 4 guns - WSMV News 4

Undercover detectives seize 3 pounds of marijuana and 4 guns

South precinct undercover detectives seized four guns and three pounds of marijuana after responding to a neighborhood drug complaint at 1253 1st Avenue South.

Johnathan Robinson, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and firearm possession in the commission of a dangerous felony. In addition to the marijuana, Robinson had a Mossberg shotgun, a Kel-Tec shotgun, a nine millimeter pistol and an AR-15 rifle.

The Mossberg shotgun was reported stolen from a Nashville residence two years ago, so Robinson was charged with theft.

At the time if these charges, Robinson was free on bond for previous charges: marijuana, theft and gun charges. Those charges are still pending in criminal court.

