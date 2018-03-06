Mike Fisher returns to home ice for first time since rejoining the Nashville Predators

Former Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher is back on home ice tonight for the first time since renouncing his retirement in January.

The Preds will take on the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena in what could be their 9th-straight win.

Fisher played almost 11 minutes in his season debut on Friday in Vancouver against the Canucks -- he even scored a goal.

Tuesday night he made his return to Smashville, continuing to work his way back to peak performance.

Fisher spent 17 seasons in the NHL and became the captain of the Predators last fall, replacing Shea Weber.

He announced he was retiring in August, following the Predators' stunning run to the Stanley Cup Final, but decided in January to rejoin the team.

Before the trade deadline on Feb. 26, Fisher signed a $1 million deal to finish out the season in Nashville.

Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Draft. He stayed with the team until he was traded to the Predators in 2011. He made his first Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2001.

Fisher is married to country music star Carrie Underwood. The pair had their son, Isaiah, in 2015.

Ryan Hartman, the team's newest player will also make his home debut tonight in Smashville.

Hartman has scored two goals in four games since coming to Nashville from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Stick with News4 for the final score.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.