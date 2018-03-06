TBI responds to officer-involved shooting on I-65 in Robertson County

At the request of District Attorney General John Carney, TBI investigated an officer-involved shooting in Robertson County on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at Exit 112 on I-65 North.

TBI said a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper pulled a car over for a traffic stop on Highway 25, and then a vehicle exited I-65 North at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into a tractor-trailer that was traveling on Highway 25.

The speeding vehicle and the tractor-trailer both ended up in an embankment.

Officials say the trooper approached the driver of the speeding car and eventually had an exchange with the individual. During the exchange, the THP trooper fired their weapon at the driver.

News 4 spoke with a woman who said she witnessed the shooting. Orlinda resident Vicky Robins told News 4 when the officer told the driver to get on the ground the driver pointed a gun and fired at the THP trooper, who returned fire.

The driver was transported to a Nashville hospital via helicopter, and his condition is currently unknown.

The identity of the THP trooper is not being released at this time. TBI is still investigating the incident.

