Judge orders former judge Moreland to remain in jail

David Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.More >>
News4 spoke with several Metro Council members and state lawmakers -- both critics and supporters of former Mayor Megan Barry -- about her shocking resignation and plea deal to find out what they had to say on the matter.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting on I-65 North near the Gallatin-Cross Plains exit in Robertson County.More >>
A federal judge has ordered former general sessions judge Casey Moreland to be held in jail without bond after a three-hour hearing on Tuesday.More >>
A country music star took to Twitter on Tuesday to show support for Nashville's former Mayor Megan Barry and her bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest after news of her resignation.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday: Metro Vice Mayor David BrileyMore >>
What prompted the sudden resignation of the mayor and her former bodyguard, as well as their guilty pleas to felony theft charges today? The News4 I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been working his sources for the answers.More >>
The complete statement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry at her press conference on Tuesday announcing her resignation from office.More >>
Community Oversight Now released a statement Tuesday urging the Council's Board of Ethical Conduct to keep pursuing their investigation into alleged conflict of interest by Megan Barry involving her affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s legacy began before she even stepped foot in the office.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
David Briley was sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
The dog was reaching for a bag of chips when it got its head stuck in the bag and suffocated.More >>
