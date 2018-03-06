Judge orders former judge Moreland to remain in jail

Casey Moreland (center) sits in federal court on Tuesday. (Sketch by Mike Sowers)

A federal judge has ordered former general sessions judge Casey Moreland to be held in jail without bond after a three-hour hearing on Tuesday.

An FBI agent testified that Moreland attempted to tamper with a witness, Nan Casey.

Casey said that she took cash payments from clients in treatment court and shared the money with Moreland.

He then told her to destroy the receipt books and lie about it to a grand jury, according to testimony.

Moreland was arrested last Thursday on new charges of tampering with a witness and destroying evidence.

The former Davidson County General Sessions judge was the subject of a News 4 I-Team investigation prior to his arrest in March 2017.

In March 2017, Moreland was charged with obstruction of a criminal investigation, tampering with a witness and retaliating against a witness.

A criminal complaint said Moreland conspired with a confidential informant to not only to bribe a witness but to have a police officer orchestrate a phony drug charge against her. Person 1 is not publicly identified but is believed to be Natalie Amos, the woman with whom Moreland had an extramarital affair.

