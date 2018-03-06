Country star Maren Morris tweets support for Megan Barry after r - WSMV News 4

Country star Maren Morris tweets support for Megan Barry after resignation

(Maren Morris via Twitter) (Maren Morris via Twitter)
NASHVILLE, TN

A country music star took to Twitter on Tuesday to show support for Nashville's former Mayor Megan Barry and her bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest after news of her resignation. 

Not only did the former mayor come to see her shows, Maren Morris said, she and her bodyguard also helped her deal with a "really terrifying stalker issue."

Morris has never spoken about the mentioned incident before today.

"I get why it had to be this way, but I’m very sad Megan Barry is resigning," Morris tweeted. "As the mayor of Music City, she always came to shows. Years ago, she and Sgt. Forrest helped me by taking care of a really terrifying stalker issue I had. I felt safer as an artist in Nashville."

Barry was without-a-doubt an integral part of Nashville's music scene and cultural life. 

As Morris mentioned, Barry attended many shows at Nashville venues like the Ryman -- she even declared May 10 as Ryman Auditorium Day. She also started a program to give local students free admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame

Barry helped judge entry's at Nashville's Hot Chicken Festival and spun records in her very own set at Grimey's Record Store Day celebration. 

In 2017, Morris won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for her song, "My Church." Her breakout album Hero was released in 2016.

Morris is the first Nashville musician to tweet support for Barry. We'll let you know about any others. 

