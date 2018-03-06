Bruce Barry's off-camera response to his wife's resignation as mayor

Bruce Barry has made a name for himself as a Vanderbilt professor and regular contributor to the Nashville Scene. (WSMV file photo)

After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say?

He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning. She said Barry was calm and polite when he spoke with her.

"I do have a comment -- I do have a reaction, but I'm not going to go on record," Barry reportedly said to St. Onge.

The Vanderbilt professor and husband of former Mayor Megan Barry has been relatively silent on the issue with the exception of a few tweets he shared last week.

Last week, after a Vanderbilt poll was released on the former mayor's approval rating, which still sat at 61 percent after the scandal, Bruce broke his silence on the scandal, tweeting multiple times in support.

He didn't comment directly, instead, he quoted excerpts from the poll.

After today's interaction, it appears Bruce may be one step closer to revealing his true feelings about the shocking events that have transpired over the last five weeks.

