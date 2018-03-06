New Mayor Briley continues family’s legacy of leading Nashville

David Briley will be sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at 5 p.m.

Briley will be taking office after the resignation on Tuesday morning by Megan Barry.

Briley had served as Vice Mayor since being elected in August 2015. As Vice Mayor, he serves as the President of the Metro Council.

He is the grandson of Beverly Briley, the first mayor of the combined Metro Government from 1963-1975. Beverly Briley is the namesake of Briley Parkway, which circles most of Nashville.

He served as an at-large member of Metro Council from 1999-2007. Among the committees he served on was the Budget and Finance Committee.

According to Briley’s Wikipedia page, he proposed citywide wireless in 2005. While the administration of Mayor Bill Purcell was not thrilled with the plan, the proposal contributed to the development of free wireless access at Davidson County’s public libraries as well as many parks, including Centennial Park.

He was also opposed to the proposed development of a new baseball stadium in downtown Nashville at the site of the current Ascend Amphitheater.

In 2007 he wrote legislation requiring government buildings in Nashville to be built within LEED certification requirements.

He is an attorney with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC and has had a history of involvement with Metro Government.

His grandfather, Beverly Briley, was the first mayor of the Metropolitan Nashville government when it was established in 1963-1975. David Briley’s brother Rob served five terms as a state representative.

David Briley is married to Jodie Bell, also an attorney. They have one son, Sam.

