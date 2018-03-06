David Briley sworn in as Nashville's eighth mayor

David Briley was sworn in as the eighth mayor of Metropolitan Nashville on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony took place in the Metro Council Chambers where Briley had presided as Vice Mayor and President of the Metro Council since his election in August 2015.

Earlier Thursday, the new mayor retired from Bone McAllester Norton law firm, where he served as an attorney.

Briley will be taking office after the resignation on Tuesday morning by Megan Barry, which became effective at 5 p.m.

He is the grandson of Beverly Briley, the first mayor of the combined Metro Government from 1963-1975. Beverly Briley is the namesake of Briley Parkway, which circles most of Nashville.

He served as an at-large member of Metro Council from 1999-2007 and served on the Budget and Finance Committee, among others.

According to Briley’s Wikipedia page, he proposed citywide wireless in 2005. While the administration of Mayor Bill Purcell was not thrilled with the plan, the proposal contributed to the development of free wireless access at Davidson County’s public libraries as well as many parks, including Centennial Park.

He was also opposed to the proposed development of a new baseball stadium in downtown Nashville at the site of the current Ascend Amphitheater.

In 2007 he wrote legislation requiring government buildings in Nashville to be built within LEED certification requirements.

He is an attorney with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC and has had a history of involvement with Metro Government.

His grandfather, Beverly Briley, was the first mayor of the Metropolitan Nashville government when it was established in 1963-1975. David Briley’s brother Rob served five terms as a state representative.

David Briley is married to Jodie Bell, also an attorney. They have one son, Sam.

Today at 5PM, I will transition to the role of Mayor. Metro Council President pro tem, @sheriweiner, will become Vice Mayor. Serving in this role through an August special election, my statement has been simple – we have work to do, and we can work together to make a difference. — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018

Remarks from @MayorBriley. “In 2015 when I began my service as Vice Mayor, I charged the Council with 40 words...” pic.twitter.com/TGHPF15aZi — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018

Those were: We share Nashville's optimism. We will work to extend economic prosperity to those being left behind; protect our neighborhoods; & build upon the successes in our public schools. We will act transparently; listen to everyone; expect accountability; & deliver results — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018

These words still ring true to me today, for the Metro Council, as well as for how I envision my role as Mayor of Nashville. pic.twitter.com/010oA1UEVn — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018

This moment presents not only a challenge for me, but also for the Council, and for the very capable leadership that we have across Nashville’s government. We will be tested, but the strong spirit of this city inspires us to accomplish great things. — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018

I will work my heart out to meet this challenge. I ask all of you serving Nashville to join me and do the same. I know that we will, and together will succeed for the city. — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018

David Briley is the Mayor of Nashville. Press conference will follow, watch on @MNNGov pic.twitter.com/78Jn4eRlKD — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 6, 2018



Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.