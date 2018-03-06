What they're saying about Mayor Barry's resignation

What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday:

Metro Vice Mayor David Briley

“This is a hard day for Nashville. Mayor Barry’s resignation will enable us to regain focus on the important work of our city.

"My pledge is simple: As mayor, I will begin work immediately with a sole focus on managing the city and making progress on community priorities. That work will be transparent and be conducted with every effort to restore public trust, and move our great city forward.”

Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell

“It breaks my heart for the city that we are dealing with this scenario. As we look ahead, I think our best decision is to support Mayor (David) Briley as he provides leadership and stability.”?Former Nashville Mayor and Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen

“Megan Barry has done what she needs to do in the best interest of Nashville and I respect her for it. Now, we all need to rally around Mayor Briley so that he can effectively lead our city and continue without interruption to build on its great success.”

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean

"It’s a tough day for Davidson County. What’s most important now is that we come together, and focus on our future and what is best for the constituents of this great city and state. I am fully confident in David Briley’s ability to lead in this time of transition.

Mayor Karl Dean's statement regarding the resignation of Megan Barry: pic.twitter.com/r61LEZWV4k — Karl Dean (@KarlFDean) March 6, 2018

State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)

"It’s a very sad situation for Nashville. I’m praying for everyone involved. However, the business of the city doesn’t stop. I look forward to working with Mayor Briley and the Metro Council to keep Nashville moving in the right direction, including passing a transit plan in May."

State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville)

“Now is the time for Nashville to come together. Our city's faced and overcome bigger challenges than what's before us today.

“While I support Megan in her decision, this is a sad day for the city. People who see today as an opportunity for themselves or a time to celebrate don't represent the best of Nashville.

“We should now all do our part to support David Briley, the Metro Council, and the dedicated employees across Metro government as they tackle transit, affordable housing, and the other critical issues facing the city during this transition.”

State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh (D-Ripley)

"Our Capitol City, which has been my second home for the last 24 years, is a resilient city. I am confident that Mayor David Briley and city leadership will lead Nashville through this difficult time. Nashville’s future remains bright and will overcome this in due time.

“I wish the best for all those involved and that Nashville forgives and continues to move forward.”?

Davidson County Republican Party Chairman Melissa Smithson

"Mayor Barry is making the right decision today for our city. The investigations into the events over the past two years are an unnecessary distraction for our Metro Council and city government officials, and have interfered with their ability to carry out the daily business of running our city. Nashvillians deserve better, and we appreciate the Mayor for recognizing this. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.