What they're saying about Mayor Barry's resignation

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
After his wife admitted to an extramarital affair, faced federal theft charges and resigned as mayor of Nashville, what does Bruce Barry have to say? He wouldn't go on-record today, but News4 reporter Kim St. Onge spoke briefly with Bruce outside his home on Tuesday morning.More >>
What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday: Metro Vice Mayor David BrileyMore >>
What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday: Metro Vice Mayor David BrileyMore >>
David Briley will be sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.More >>
David Briley will be sworn in as Nashville’s mayor in a ceremony on Tuesday inside the Metro Council Chambers.More >>
The complete statement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry at her press conference on Tuesday announcing her resignation from office.More >>
The complete statement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry at her press conference on Tuesday announcing her resignation from office.More >>
The John Overton High School drama department received a $10,000 grant from NBC TV show “Rise.”More >>
The John Overton High School drama department received a $10,000 grant from NBC TV show “Rise.”More >>
Lipscomb University’s basketball team got a champions’ welcome after clinching a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time ever.More >>
Lipscomb University’s basketball team got a champions’ welcome after clinching a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time ever.More >>
One person has died and four sheriff’s deputies were injured in an overnight house fire in Macon County.More >>
One person has died and four sheriff’s deputies were injured in an overnight house fire in Macon County.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property charges on Tuesday morning and will resign later this morning, according to the plea agreement.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
The dog was reaching for a bag of chips when it got its head stuck in the bag and suffocated.More >>
The dog was reaching for a bag of chips when it got its head stuck in the bag and suffocated.More >>
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >>
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >>
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >>
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
E-cigarette use can double the risk of heart attack. If the user continues to smoke regular cigarettes each day along with e-cigarettes, the combined risk goes up five times.More >>
E-cigarette use can double the risk of heart attack. If the user continues to smoke regular cigarettes each day along with e-cigarettes, the combined risk goes up five times.More >>
Metro Council approved spending $3 million for the Fair Park project. However, Metro Dept. of Finance records show the total cost of the project is now an estimated $8.5 million. Now a Metro Councilmember has called for a special committee meeting to raise questions posed first by the News4 -I-Team.More >>
Metro Council approved spending $3 million for the Fair Park project. However, Metro Dept. of Finance records show the total cost of the project is now an estimated $8.5 million. Now a Metro Councilmember has called for a special committee meeting to raise questions posed first by the News4 -I-Team.More >>
If Metro Council approves a Memphis law firm to launch an investigation into the Mayor Megan Barry's extramarital affair, taxpayers will have no idea how much it could cost until a month later.More >>
If Metro Council approves a Memphis law firm to launch an investigation into the Mayor Megan Barry's extramarital affair, taxpayers will have no idea how much it could cost until a month later.More >>