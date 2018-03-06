Barry pleads guilty to criminal charge, resigns as mayor

The complete statement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry at her press conference on Tuesday announcing her resignation from office.

The complete statement from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry at her press conference on Tuesday announcing her resignation from office.

What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday: Metro Vice Mayor David Briley

What they’re saying about Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation on Tuesday: Metro Vice Mayor David Briley

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to theft of property over $10,000 charge on Tuesday morning and has resigned as mayor as part of her plea agreement.

Barry appeared before Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins on the charge. She waived the right to present the case to the grand jury.

As part of the plea deal, Barry will receive three years of probation and will repay Metro Nashville $11,000 in unlawful expenditures.

RELATED DOCUMENTS: Barry criminal complaint

Barry announced her resignation at a 10 a.m. news conference.

Barry has accepted three years of probation on the charge and will have the chance to have the charge dismissed and expunged from her record if she successfully completes probation.

Barry admitted on Jan. 31 that she had an affair with her former chief of security Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest retired from the Metro Police department just before the affair became public.

RELATED CONTENT: Bruce Barry breaks the silence on his wife's affair, tweeting support for mayor? | Nashville mayor admits affair with security chief | TBI to investigate if Mayor Barry broke law during affair with bodyguard | Mayor, bodyguard lingered on taxpayer-funded trips after public events | Mayor Barry answers questions related to affair with former bodyguard | Mayor’s attorney asking for DA Glenn Funk to recuse himself from investigation | Attorney for mayor says she has turned over passcode to personal phone to TBI | Mayor Megan Barry denies knowledge of alleged lewd photos| Wife of Mayor Barry’s former bodyguard file for divorce following affair | Barry pleads guilty to criminal charge, resigns as mayor | Barry’s legacy began before she took office

Forrest also entered a negotiated plea agreement on a charge of theft of property over $10,000.

Forrest was sentenced to three years probation and will be required to reimburse Metro Nashville $45,000 that was paid to him as salary and/or overtime during times when he was not performing his duties as Barry's security detail.

He will also be able to petition to expunge his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Vice Mayor David Briley will be sworn in as mayor later Tuesday.

Barry, the first woman elected as mayor in Nashville, is the first mayor to leave office since the January 1938 death of Hilary Howse. Howse died in office after serving almost 15 years in office.

Former Mayor Felix Wilson is the last mayor to be removed from office. He was voted out of office by the city council in November 1922.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.