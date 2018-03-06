Overton High drama department receives grant from NBC

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s legacy began before she even stepped foot in the office.More >>
The John Overton High School drama department received a $10,000 grant from NBC TV show “Rise.”More >>
Lipscomb University’s basketball team got a champions’ welcome after clinching a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time ever.More >>
One person has died and four sheriff’s deputies were injured in an overnight house fire in Macon County.More >>
History teacher T.J. Daniel is on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom. All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairmen leading the search for a new director of schools.More >>
"They are not alone." That's the message one woman's sharing. She says there are people across the country connected through the same traumatic situation. Now, an effort uniting several of them is looking to help some young people heal more quickly than they did.More >>
Two Nashville lawmakers are proposing new legislation that aims to protect victims of workplace harassment in the country music industry. Sen. Jeff Yarbro introduced the bill alongside Rep. Brenda Gilmore and Nashville country music artist Katie Armiger.More >>
Gov. Haslam is working with leaders from the state executive branch to create a group that will oversee necessary improvements for safety, education and mental health of school children.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
If Metro Council approves a Memphis law firm to launch an investigation into the Mayor Megan Barry's extramarital affair, taxpayers will have no idea how much it could cost until a month later.More >>
The dog was reaching for a bag of chips when it got its head stuck in the bag and suffocated.More >>
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >>
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >>
E-cigarette use can double the risk of heart attack. If the user continues to smoke regular cigarettes each day along with e-cigarettes, the combined risk goes up five times.More >>
Three teachers at a daycare in Des Plaines, Illinois have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child after giving kids gummy bears containing melatonin.More >>
Metro Council approved spending $3 million for the Fair Park project. However, Metro Dept. of Finance records show the total cost of the project is now an estimated $8.5 million. Now a Metro Councilmember has called for a special committee meeting to raise questions posed first by the News4 -I-Team.More >>
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >>
