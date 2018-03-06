Overton High drama department receives grant from NBC

The John Overton High School drama department received a $10,000 grant from NBC TV show “Rise.”

High schools across the country were asked to submit an essay and video on how the community would “rise” from the money.

Overton High School is the most diverse high school in the state. Its message was about hot their high school drama team unites people from many different backgrounds.

“They respect one another, and they work hard. They play hard, but we’re just a really tight knit group,” said theater teacher Gina Kelley. “We’re converting an actual classroom into a separate, small blackbox theater so that the kids have an opportunity to rehearse and practice mastering the skills.”

Overton High School was one of 50 drama classes across the country that won the grant. Jackson County High School in Gainesboro, TN, also received a grant.

NBC’s new show “Rise” premieres next Tuesday, March 13.

